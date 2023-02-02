Siti Networks Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 129.01 crore, down 15.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 129.01 crore in December 2022 down 15.68% from Rs. 153.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 64.82 crore in December 2022 down 5.97% from Rs. 61.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2022 down 88.89% from Rs. 10.98 crore in December 2021.