Siti Networks Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 129.01 crore, down 15.68% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Siti Networks are:

Net Sales at Rs 129.01 crore in December 2022 down 15.68% from Rs. 153.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 64.82 crore in December 2022 down 5.97% from Rs. 61.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2022 down 88.89% from Rs. 10.98 crore in December 2021.

Siti Networks
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 129.01 133.53 153.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 129.01 133.53 153.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 0.33
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.11 0.61 0.36
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.44 6.52 8.36
Depreciation 39.91 42.08 41.73
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 128.45 130.69 133.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -45.90 -46.38 -30.77
Other Income 7.21 7.83 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -38.69 -38.54 -30.75
Interest 26.13 26.43 26.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -64.82 -64.97 -57.67
Exceptional Items -- -- -3.50
P/L Before Tax -64.82 -64.97 -61.17
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -64.82 -64.97 -61.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -64.82 -64.97 -61.17
Equity Share Capital 87.21 87.21 87.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.74 -0.75 -0.70
Diluted EPS -0.74 -0.75 -0.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.74 -0.75 -0.70
Diluted EPS -0.74 -0.75 -0.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited