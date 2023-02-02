Siti Networks Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 129.01 crore, down 15.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Siti Networks are:
Net Sales at Rs 129.01 crore in December 2022 down 15.68% from Rs. 153.00 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 64.82 crore in December 2022 down 5.97% from Rs. 61.17 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2022 down 88.89% from Rs. 10.98 crore in December 2021.
Siti Networks shares closed at 1.50 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.09% returns over the last 6 months and -61.04% over the last 12 months.
|
|Siti Networks
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|129.01
|133.53
|153.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|129.01
|133.53
|153.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|0.33
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.11
|0.61
|0.36
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.44
|6.52
|8.36
|Depreciation
|39.91
|42.08
|41.73
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|128.45
|130.69
|133.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-45.90
|-46.38
|-30.77
|Other Income
|7.21
|7.83
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-38.69
|-38.54
|-30.75
|Interest
|26.13
|26.43
|26.92
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-64.82
|-64.97
|-57.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-3.50
|P/L Before Tax
|-64.82
|-64.97
|-61.17
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-64.82
|-64.97
|-61.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-64.82
|-64.97
|-61.17
|Equity Share Capital
|87.21
|87.21
|87.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.74
|-0.75
|-0.70
|Diluted EPS
|-0.74
|-0.75
|-0.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.74
|-0.75
|-0.70
|Diluted EPS
|-0.74
|-0.75
|-0.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited