Siti Networks Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 335.46 crore, down 8.15% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 335.46 341.66 365.22 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 335.46 341.66 365.22 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 0.53 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 16.36 16.85 17.11 Depreciation 75.20 77.89 78.61 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 293.54 293.17 300.64 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -49.65 -46.25 -31.66 Other Income 10.20 8.60 1.17 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -39.45 -37.65 -30.48 Interest 28.44 28.81 29.68 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -67.89 -66.46 -60.16 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -67.89 -66.46 -60.16 Tax 0.99 1.71 1.35 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -68.88 -68.17 -61.51 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -68.88 -68.17 -61.51 Minority Interest 4.53 2.11 1.62 Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.11 0.01 -0.06 Net P/L After M.I & Associates -64.46 -66.05 -59.95 Equity Share Capital 87.21 87.21 87.21 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.79 -0.78 -0.70 Diluted EPS -0.79 -0.78 -0.70 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.79 -0.78 -0.70 Diluted EPS -0.79 -0.78 -0.70 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited