 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Siti Networks Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 335.46 crore, down 8.15% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 05:06 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Siti Networks are:Net Sales at Rs 335.46 crore in December 2022 down 8.15% from Rs. 365.22 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 64.46 crore in December 2022 down 7.53% from Rs. 59.95 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.75 crore in December 2022 down 25.72% from Rs. 48.13 crore in December 2021. Siti Networks shares closed at 1.50 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.09% returns over the last 6 months and -61.04% over the last 12 months.
Siti Networks
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations335.46341.66365.22
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations335.46341.66365.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials----0.53
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost16.3616.8517.11
Depreciation75.2077.8978.61
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses293.54293.17300.64
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-49.65-46.25-31.66
Other Income10.208.601.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-39.45-37.65-30.48
Interest28.4428.8129.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-67.89-66.46-60.16
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-67.89-66.46-60.16
Tax0.991.711.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-68.88-68.17-61.51
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-68.88-68.17-61.51
Minority Interest4.532.111.62
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.110.01-0.06
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-64.46-66.05-59.95
Equity Share Capital87.2187.2187.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.79-0.78-0.70
Diluted EPS-0.79-0.78-0.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.79-0.78-0.70
Diluted EPS-0.79-0.78-0.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results #Siti Networks
first published: Feb 2, 2023 04:33 pm