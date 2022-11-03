 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SIS Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 986.50 crore, up 21.35% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SIS are:

Net Sales at Rs 986.50 crore in September 2022 up 21.35% from Rs. 812.97 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.96 crore in September 2022 up 29.72% from Rs. 15.39 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.69 crore in September 2022 up 31.09% from Rs. 36.38 crore in September 2021.

SIS EPS has increased to Rs. 1.36 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.05 in September 2021.

SIS shares closed at 424.25 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.06% returns over the last 6 months and -3.04% over the last 12 months.

SIS
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 986.50 910.33 812.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 986.50 910.33 812.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 9.60 8.75 15.37
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.41 0.78 0.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 876.39 818.48 727.78
Depreciation 14.50 11.24 8.85
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 56.02 45.33 36.42
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.40 25.76 24.44
Other Income 2.79 3.19 3.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.19 28.95 27.53
Interest 16.08 14.09 13.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.11 14.85 13.63
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.11 14.85 13.63
Tax -2.85 -10.49 -1.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.96 25.35 15.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.96 25.35 15.39
Equity Share Capital 73.59 73.52 73.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 820.11 796.58 --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.36 1.72 1.05
Diluted EPS 1.34 1.71 1.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.36 1.72 1.05
Diluted EPS 1.34 1.71 1.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 3, 2022 09:11 am
