SIS: India security and facility management to drive growth

Nandish Shah   •

Investors can play the shift from unorganised play to the organised, given that customers are preferring large players

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
SIS  is a market leader in all the three segments it operates— security, facility management, and cash logistics services. Revenues from facility management recovered for the second consecutive quarter, and, with that, margins are likely to recover, going forward. March quarter results Consolidated revenues grew by 2 percent quarter on quarter (QoQ), led by a 4 percent growth each in the India security and facility management businesses while international security business remained flat on a constant currency basis. (image) The India security business...

