SIS Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,904.28 crore, up 11.67% Y-o-Y

Feb 03, 2023 / 04:54 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SIS are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,904.28 crore in December 2022 up 11.67% from Rs. 2,600.85 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.42 crore in December 2022 up 2.74% from Rs. 100.66 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 129.39 crore in December 2022 down 17.86% from Rs. 157.52 crore in December 2021.

SIS
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,904.28 2,767.66 2,600.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,904.28 2,767.66 2,600.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 14.86 14.59 10.07
Purchase of Traded Goods 12.77 10.48 6.25
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.87 1.87 -0.24
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2,369.36 2,278.10 1,999.19
Depreciation 34.22 33.10 28.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 382.78 352.87 455.88
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 92.17 76.66 101.43
Other Income 3.00 8.11 27.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 95.17 84.77 129.25
Interest 30.96 27.54 24.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 64.21 57.23 104.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 64.21 57.23 104.75
Tax -37.89 -8.05 3.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 102.10 65.28 100.98
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 102.10 65.28 100.98
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.31 2.16 -0.32
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 103.42 67.43 100.66
Equity Share Capital 72.86 73.59 73.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 2,196.53 2,104.93 --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.07 4.58 6.84
Diluted EPS 7.01 4.54 6.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.07 4.58 6.84
Diluted EPS 7.01 4.54 6.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited