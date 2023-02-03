SIS Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,904.28 crore, up 11.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,904.28 crore in December 2022 up 11.67% from Rs. 2,600.85 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.42 crore in December 2022 up 2.74% from Rs. 100.66 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 129.39 crore in December 2022 down 17.86% from Rs. 157.52 crore in December 2021.