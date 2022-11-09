 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sintex Plastics Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.79 crore, up 113.51% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 07:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sintex Plastics Technology are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.79 crore in September 2022 up 113.51% from Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.74 crore in September 2022 down 16.15% from Rs. 3.22 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 104% from Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2021.

Sintex Plastics shares closed at 3.70 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -44.94% returns over the last 6 months and -52.50% over the last 12 months.

Sintex Plastics Technology
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.79 1.14 0.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.79 1.14 0.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost -0.09 0.09 0.09
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.90 0.91 0.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.02 0.14 0.22
Other Income -- -- 0.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.02 0.14 0.50
Interest 3.72 3.68 3.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.74 -3.54 -3.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.74 -3.54 -3.22
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.74 -3.54 -3.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.74 -3.54 -3.22
Equity Share Capital 63.62 63.62 63.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.06 -0.06 -0.05
Diluted EPS -0.06 -0.06 -0.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.06 -0.06 -0.05
Diluted EPS -0.06 -0.06 -0.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Plastics #Results #sintex plastics #Sintex Plastics Technology
first published: Nov 9, 2022 06:40 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.