Sintex Plastics Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.79 crore, up 113.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.79 crore in September 2022 up 113.51% from Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.74 crore in September 2022 down 16.15% from Rs. 3.22 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 104% from Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2021.

Sintex Plastics shares closed at 3.70 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -44.94% returns over the last 6 months and -52.50% over the last 12 months.