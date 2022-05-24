Sintex Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,049.76 crore, up 48.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,049.76 crore in March 2022 up 48.78% from Rs. 705.60 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 125.43 crore in March 2022 up 12.69% from Rs. 143.66 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 141.72 crore in March 2022 up 7.34% from Rs. 132.03 crore in March 2021.

Sintex Ind shares closed at 7.82 on March 21, 2022 (BSE)