 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sintex Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,049.76 crore, up 48.78% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 12:04 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sintex Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,049.76 crore in March 2022 up 48.78% from Rs. 705.60 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 125.43 crore in March 2022 up 12.69% from Rs. 143.66 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 141.72 crore in March 2022 up 7.34% from Rs. 132.03 crore in March 2021.

Sintex Ind shares closed at 7.82 on March 21, 2022 (BSE)

Sintex Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,049.76 967.75 705.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,049.76 967.75 705.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 779.75 686.16 459.47
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -35.43 -28.16 -12.35
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 44.98 42.10 40.60
Depreciation 64.68 66.12 69.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 144.89 112.89 111.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.89 88.64 37.65
Other Income 26.15 22.99 25.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 77.04 111.63 62.84
Interest 202.47 207.88 206.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -125.43 -96.25 -143.67
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -125.43 -96.25 -143.67
Tax -- 0.01 -0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -125.43 -96.26 -143.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -125.43 -96.26 -143.66
Equity Share Capital 59.92 59.92 59.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.09 -1.61 -2.40
Diluted EPS -2.09 -1.61 -2.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.09 -1.61 -2.40
Diluted EPS -2.09 -1.61 -2.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sintex Ind #Sintex Industries
first published: May 24, 2022 11:58 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.