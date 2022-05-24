Sintex Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,049.76 crore, up 48.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sintex Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,049.76 crore in March 2022 up 48.78% from Rs. 705.60 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 125.43 crore in March 2022 up 12.69% from Rs. 143.66 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 141.72 crore in March 2022 up 7.34% from Rs. 132.03 crore in March 2021.
Sintex Ind shares closed at 7.82 on March 21, 2022 (BSE)
|
|Sintex Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,049.76
|967.75
|705.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,049.76
|967.75
|705.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|779.75
|686.16
|459.47
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-35.43
|-28.16
|-12.35
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|44.98
|42.10
|40.60
|Depreciation
|64.68
|66.12
|69.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|144.89
|112.89
|111.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|50.89
|88.64
|37.65
|Other Income
|26.15
|22.99
|25.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|77.04
|111.63
|62.84
|Interest
|202.47
|207.88
|206.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-125.43
|-96.25
|-143.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-125.43
|-96.25
|-143.67
|Tax
|--
|0.01
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-125.43
|-96.26
|-143.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-125.43
|-96.26
|-143.66
|Equity Share Capital
|59.92
|59.92
|59.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.09
|-1.61
|-2.40
|Diluted EPS
|-2.09
|-1.61
|-2.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.09
|-1.61
|-2.40
|Diluted EPS
|-2.09
|-1.61
|-2.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited