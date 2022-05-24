Sintex Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,028.49 crore, up 42.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sintex Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,028.49 crore in March 2022 up 42.53% from Rs. 721.62 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 119.30 crore in March 2022 up 17.18% from Rs. 144.05 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 148.79 crore in March 2022 up 12.35% from Rs. 132.43 crore in March 2021.
Sintex Ind shares closed at 7.80 on March 21, 2022 (NSE)
|
|Sintex Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,028.49
|942.66
|721.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,028.49
|942.66
|721.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|779.75
|686.16
|459.47
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-62.41
|-44.40
|1.38
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|44.98
|42.19
|40.59
|Depreciation
|64.69
|66.12
|69.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|159.48
|121.99
|116.79
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|42.00
|70.60
|34.19
|Other Income
|42.10
|34.97
|29.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|84.10
|105.57
|63.23
|Interest
|202.92
|208.10
|206.63
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-118.82
|-102.53
|-143.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-118.82
|-102.53
|-143.40
|Tax
|0.48
|0.72
|0.65
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-119.30
|-103.25
|-144.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-119.30
|-103.25
|-144.05
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-119.30
|-103.25
|-144.05
|Equity Share Capital
|59.92
|59.92
|59.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.99
|-1.72
|-2.40
|Diluted EPS
|-1.99
|-1.72
|-2.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.99
|-1.72
|-2.40
|Diluted EPS
|-1.99
|-1.72
|-2.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited