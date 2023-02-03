Sintex Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 674.08 crore, down 28.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 674.08 crore in December 2022 down 28.49% from Rs. 942.66 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 826.87 crore in December 2022 down 700.84% from Rs. 103.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.37 crore in December 2022 down 95.71% from Rs. 171.69 crore in December 2021.