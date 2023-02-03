 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sintex Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 674.08 crore, down 28.49% Y-o-Y

Feb 03, 2023 / 04:55 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sintex Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 674.08 crore in December 2022 down 28.49% from Rs. 942.66 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 826.87 crore in December 2022 down 700.84% from Rs. 103.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.37 crore in December 2022 down 95.71% from Rs. 171.69 crore in December 2021.

Sintex Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 674.08 692.16 942.66
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 674.08 692.16 942.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 535.20 478.80 686.16
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.87 86.81 -44.40
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 41.30 44.29 42.19
Depreciation 65.69 65.82 66.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 139.29 103.14 121.99
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -96.53 -86.70 70.60
Other Income 38.21 34.67 34.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -58.32 -52.03 105.57
Interest 237.02 225.06 208.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -295.34 -277.09 -102.53
Exceptional Items -531.91 -- --
P/L Before Tax -827.25 -277.09 -102.53
Tax -0.38 0.84 0.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -826.87 -277.93 -103.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -826.87 -277.93 -103.25
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -826.87 -277.93 -103.25
Equity Share Capital 59.92 59.92 59.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -13.80 -4.64 -1.72
Diluted EPS -13.80 -4.64 -1.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -13.80 -4.64 -1.72
Diluted EPS -13.80 -4.64 -1.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited