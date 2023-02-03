Sintex Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 674.08 crore, down 28.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sintex Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 674.08 crore in December 2022 down 28.49% from Rs. 942.66 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 826.87 crore in December 2022 down 700.84% from Rs. 103.25 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.37 crore in December 2022 down 95.71% from Rs. 171.69 crore in December 2021.
Sintex Ind shares closed at 2.45 on February 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -72.78% returns over the last 12 months.
|
|Sintex Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|674.08
|692.16
|942.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|674.08
|692.16
|942.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|535.20
|478.80
|686.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-10.87
|86.81
|-44.40
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|41.30
|44.29
|42.19
|Depreciation
|65.69
|65.82
|66.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|139.29
|103.14
|121.99
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-96.53
|-86.70
|70.60
|Other Income
|38.21
|34.67
|34.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-58.32
|-52.03
|105.57
|Interest
|237.02
|225.06
|208.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-295.34
|-277.09
|-102.53
|Exceptional Items
|-531.91
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-827.25
|-277.09
|-102.53
|Tax
|-0.38
|0.84
|0.72
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-826.87
|-277.93
|-103.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-826.87
|-277.93
|-103.25
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-826.87
|-277.93
|-103.25
|Equity Share Capital
|59.92
|59.92
|59.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.80
|-4.64
|-1.72
|Diluted EPS
|-13.80
|-4.64
|-1.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.80
|-4.64
|-1.72
|Diluted EPS
|-13.80
|-4.64
|-1.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited