Simplex Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 358.37 crore, down 13.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Simplex Infrastructures are:
Net Sales at Rs 358.37 crore in December 2022 down 13.18% from Rs. 412.79 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 137.49 crore in December 2022 up 3.41% from Rs. 142.34 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.65 crore in December 2022 up 167.31% from Rs. 3.61 crore in December 2021.
Simplex Infra shares closed at 45.10 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -33.33% returns over the last 6 months and 13.17% over the last 12 months.
|
|Simplex Infrastructures
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|358.37
|417.70
|412.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|358.37
|417.70
|412.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|96.65
|101.55
|108.48
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.96
|2.36
|2.40
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.39
|4.90
|3.33
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|35.71
|37.95
|45.31
|Depreciation
|20.76
|21.61
|25.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|217.05
|268.13
|261.36
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.15
|-18.80
|-33.53
|Other Income
|5.04
|14.89
|11.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.11
|-3.91
|-21.83
|Interest
|199.59
|203.80
|196.58
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-210.70
|-207.71
|-218.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-210.70
|-207.71
|-218.41
|Tax
|-73.21
|-71.29
|-76.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-137.49
|-136.42
|-142.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-137.49
|-136.42
|-142.34
|Equity Share Capital
|11.47
|11.47
|11.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-24.06
|-23.88
|-24.91
|Diluted EPS
|-24.06
|-23.88
|-24.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-24.06
|-23.88
|-24.91
|Diluted EPS
|-24.06
|-23.88
|-24.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited