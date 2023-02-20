 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Simplex Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 358.37 crore, down 13.18% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 11:47 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Simplex Infrastructures are:

Net Sales at Rs 358.37 crore in December 2022 down 13.18% from Rs. 412.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 137.49 crore in December 2022 up 3.41% from Rs. 142.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.65 crore in December 2022 up 167.31% from Rs. 3.61 crore in December 2021.

Simplex Infrastructures
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 358.37 417.70 412.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 358.37 417.70 412.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 96.65 101.55 108.48
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.96 2.36 2.40
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.39 4.90 3.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 35.71 37.95 45.31
Depreciation 20.76 21.61 25.44
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 217.05 268.13 261.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -16.15 -18.80 -33.53
Other Income 5.04 14.89 11.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -11.11 -3.91 -21.83
Interest 199.59 203.80 196.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -210.70 -207.71 -218.41
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -210.70 -207.71 -218.41
Tax -73.21 -71.29 -76.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -137.49 -136.42 -142.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -137.49 -136.42 -142.34
Equity Share Capital 11.47 11.47 11.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -24.06 -23.88 -24.91
Diluted EPS -24.06 -23.88 -24.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -24.06 -23.88 -24.91
Diluted EPS -24.06 -23.88 -24.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited