Simplex Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 420.76 crore, down 13.23% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Simplex Infrastructures are:

Net Sales at Rs 420.76 crore in December 2022 down 13.23% from Rs. 484.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 137.28 crore in December 2022 up 7.44% from Rs. 148.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.80 crore in December 2022 up 20.54% from Rs. 8.13 crore in December 2021.

Simplex Infrastructures
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 420.76 481.28 484.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 420.76 481.28 484.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 96.66 101.55 108.49
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.96 2.36 2.40
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.39 4.90 3.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 35.71 37.95 45.31
Depreciation 20.94 21.78 25.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 279.90 331.25 331.53
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -16.80 -18.51 -31.74
Other Income 5.66 14.93 14.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -11.14 -3.58 -17.46
Interest 199.44 203.67 198.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -210.58 -207.25 -216.32
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -210.58 -207.25 -216.32
Tax -73.31 -71.14 -75.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -137.27 -136.11 -140.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -137.27 -136.11 -140.87
Minority Interest 0.17 -0.18 -0.67
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.18 0.31 -6.78
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -137.28 -135.98 -148.32
Equity Share Capital 11.47 11.47 11.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -24.03 -23.80 -25.95
Diluted EPS -24.03 -23.80 -25.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -24.03 -23.80 -25.95
Diluted EPS -24.03 -23.80 -25.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited