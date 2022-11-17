 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Silly Monks Ent Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.33 crore, up 1.23% Y-o-Y

Nov 17, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Silly Monks Entertainment are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.33 crore in September 2022 up 1.23% from Rs. 2.30 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 down 643.64% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021.

Silly Monks Ent shares closed at 32.90 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 58.55% returns over the last 6 months and 14.63% over the last 12 months.

Silly Monks Entertainment
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.33 2.10 2.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.33 2.10 2.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.34 -0.06 -0.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.73 0.88 0.65
Depreciation 0.14 0.13 0.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.94 1.76 1.56
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.14 -0.61 0.01
Other Income 0.00 0.04 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.14 -0.57 0.07
Interest -- -- 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.14 -0.57 0.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.14 -0.57 0.07
Tax -0.02 -0.14 0.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.12 -0.42 -0.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.12 -0.42 -0.02
Equity Share Capital 10.21 10.21 10.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.12 -0.41 -0.02
Diluted EPS -0.12 -0.41 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.12 -0.41 -0.02
Diluted EPS -0.12 -0.41 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 17, 2022 09:11 am