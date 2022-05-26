Sicagen India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 131.09 crore, up 17.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 131.09 crore in March 2022 up 17.36% from Rs. 111.70 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.11 crore in March 2022 up 12.91% from Rs. 3.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.48 crore in March 2022 up 5.35% from Rs. 7.10 crore in March 2021.

Sicagen India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.04 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.92 in March 2021.

Sicagen India shares closed at 24.35 on July 20, 2021 (NSE)