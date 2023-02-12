 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sibar Auto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.03 crore, down 18.18% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sibar Auto Parts. are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.03 crore in December 2022 down 18.18% from Rs. 7.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 302.83% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 down 42.86% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021.

Sibar Auto Parts.
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6.03 6.89 7.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6.03 6.89 7.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.20 4.61 5.09
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.75 -0.23 -0.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.19 1.22 1.05
Depreciation 0.14 0.14 0.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.28 1.00 0.91
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 0.16 0.21
Other Income 0.09 0.05 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.06 0.21 0.21
Interest 0.17 0.16 0.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.11 0.04 0.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.11 0.04 0.06
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.11 0.04 0.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.11 0.04 0.06
Equity Share Capital 16.53 16.53 16.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.07 0.03 0.03
Diluted EPS -0.07 0.03 0.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.07 0.03 0.03
Diluted EPS -0.07 0.03 0.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited