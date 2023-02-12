Sibar Auto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.03 crore, down 18.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.03 crore in December 2022 down 18.18% from Rs. 7.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 302.83% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 down 42.86% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021.