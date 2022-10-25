Shriram Trans Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,347.57 crore, up 13.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,347.57 crore in September 2022 up 13.83% from Rs. 4,697.86 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,069.52 crore in September 2022 up 38.16% from Rs. 774.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,066.16 crore in September 2022 up 15.87% from Rs. 3,509.25 crore in September 2021.

Shriram Trans EPS has increased to Rs. 39.54 in September 2022 from Rs. 28.81 in September 2021.

Shriram Trans shares closed at 1,198.85 on October 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.46% returns over the last 6 months and -20.87% over the last 12 months.