Shivom Investme Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 16.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in September 2022 down 16.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2022 up 1240% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2022 up 1200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Shivom Investme EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2021.

Shivom Investme shares closed at 0.50 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -37.50% returns over the last 6 months and 2.04% over the last 12 months.