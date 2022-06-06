Shivkamal Impex Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 15.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in March 2022 down 15.79% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 29.55% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 down 25% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

Shivkamal Impex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.31 in March 2021.