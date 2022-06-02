 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shirpur Gold Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,290.21 crore, up 3.5% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:27 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shirpur Gold Refinery are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,290.21 crore in March 2022 up 3.5% from Rs. 1,246.63 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.25 crore in March 2022 up 73.35% from Rs. 60.97 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.34 crore in March 2022 up 90.87% from Rs. 47.55 crore in March 2021.

Shirpur Gold Refinery
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,290.21 1,356.34 1,246.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,290.21 1,356.34 1,246.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,204.42 1,312.45 1,219.99
Purchase of Traded Goods 70.73 38.82 20.28
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.15
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.34 0.28 0.14
Depreciation 1.09 1.11 1.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.92 5.55 58.21
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.30 -1.86 -53.79
Other Income 1.87 1.56 4.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.43 -0.30 -49.20
Interest 10.81 11.44 11.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -16.25 -11.75 -60.97
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -16.25 -11.75 -60.97
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -16.25 -11.75 -60.97
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -16.25 -11.75 -60.97
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -16.25 -11.75 -60.97
Equity Share Capital 29.14 29.14 29.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.58 -4.03 -20.92
Diluted EPS -5.58 -4.03 -20.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.58 -4.03 -20.92
Diluted EPS -5.58 -4.03 -20.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:11 pm
