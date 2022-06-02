Shirpur Gold Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,290.21 crore, up 3.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,290.21 crore in March 2022 up 3.5% from Rs. 1,246.63 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.25 crore in March 2022 up 73.35% from Rs. 60.97 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.34 crore in March 2022 up 90.87% from Rs. 47.55 crore in March 2021.

Shirpur Gold shares closed at 4.95 on August 30, 2021 (NSE)