 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Shemaroo Ent Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.06 crore, up 17.38% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2022 / 01:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shemaroo Entertainment are:

Net Sales at Rs 89.06 crore in March 2022 up 17.38% from Rs. 75.88 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.16 crore in March 2022 down 3.93% from Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.03 crore in March 2022 down 13.76% from Rs. 11.63 crore in March 2021.

Shemaroo Ent EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.79 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.83 in March 2021.

Shemaroo Ent shares closed at 115.55 on May 10, 2022 (NSE)

Shemaroo Entertainment
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 89.06 85.93 75.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 89.06 85.93 75.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 19.61
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 23.74
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 1.35
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.11 19.90 11.75
Depreciation 1.50 1.67 1.73
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 64.94 56.76 7.97
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.51 7.60 9.72
Other Income 1.02 0.39 0.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.53 7.99 9.90
Interest 5.76 6.06 7.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.77 1.93 2.80
Exceptional Items -- -- -0.29
P/L Before Tax 2.77 1.93 2.51
Tax 0.61 0.16 0.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.16 1.77 2.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.16 1.77 2.25
Equity Share Capital 27.18 27.18 27.18
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.79 0.65 0.83
Diluted EPS 0.79 0.65 0.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.79 0.65 0.83
Diluted EPS 0.79 0.65 0.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results #Shemaroo Ent #Shemaroo Entertainment
first published: May 11, 2022 01:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.