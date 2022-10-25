 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shemaroo Ent Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 146.56 crore, up 19.03% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 11:50 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shemaroo Entertainment are:

Net Sales at Rs 146.56 crore in September 2022 up 19.03% from Rs. 123.13 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.45 crore in September 2022 up 23.04% from Rs. 2.80 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.42 crore in September 2022 up 30.54% from Rs. 10.28 crore in September 2021.

Shemaroo Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 1.25 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.00 in September 2021.

Shemaroo Ent shares closed at 158.90 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.58% returns over the last 6 months and 14.28% over the last 12 months.

Shemaroo Entertainment
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 146.56 96.00 123.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 146.56 96.00 123.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 103.20 61.30 89.22
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.86 18.63 16.04
Depreciation 1.34 1.31 1.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.69 7.92 7.66
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.49 6.83 8.49
Other Income 0.60 1.66 0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.08 8.49 8.56
Interest 7.27 6.86 6.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.82 1.63 2.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.82 1.63 2.15
Tax 1.37 1.20 -0.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.45 0.43 2.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.45 0.43 2.80
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 3.45 0.43 2.80
Equity Share Capital 27.18 27.18 27.18
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.25 0.09 1.00
Diluted EPS 1.25 0.09 1.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.25 0.09 1.00
Diluted EPS 1.25 0.09 1.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 25, 2022 11:44 am
