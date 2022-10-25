Shemaroo Ent Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 146.56 crore, up 19.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 146.56 crore in September 2022 up 19.03% from Rs. 123.13 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.45 crore in September 2022 up 23.04% from Rs. 2.80 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.42 crore in September 2022 up 30.54% from Rs. 10.28 crore in September 2021.

Shemaroo Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 1.25 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.00 in September 2021.

Shemaroo Ent shares closed at 158.90 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.58% returns over the last 6 months and 14.28% over the last 12 months.