Shemaroo Ent Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 93.59 crore, up 20.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 93.59 crore in March 2022 up 20.56% from Rs. 77.63 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.05 crore in March 2022 up 11.73% from Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.94 crore in March 2022 down 9.64% from Rs. 11.00 crore in March 2021.

Shemaroo Ent EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.75 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.80 in March 2021.

Shemaroo Ent shares closed at 115.55 on May 10, 2022 (NSE)