Shekhawati Poly Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 139.11 crore, up 1033.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 139.11 crore in March 2022 up 1033.44% from Rs. 12.27 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.30 crore in March 2022 down 16568.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.93 crore in March 2022 down 472.08% from Rs. 2.40 crore in March 2021.

Shekhawati Poly shares closed at 0.65 on May 23, 2022 (NSE)