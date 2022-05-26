 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shekhawati Poly Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 139.11 crore, up 1033.44% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 12:10 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shekhawati Poly-Yarn are:

Net Sales at Rs 139.11 crore in March 2022 up 1033.44% from Rs. 12.27 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.30 crore in March 2022 down 16568.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.93 crore in March 2022 down 472.08% from Rs. 2.40 crore in March 2021.

Shekhawati Poly shares closed at 0.65 on May 23, 2022 (NSE)

Shekhawati Poly-Yarn
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 139.11 141.96 12.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 139.11 141.96 12.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 127.49 143.92 2.04
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.17 -10.91 -0.05
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.79 3.04 2.15
Depreciation 2.34 2.24 2.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.56 11.53 6.47
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -11.91 -7.86 -0.70
Other Income 0.64 0.38 0.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -11.27 -7.48 0.04
Interest 0.03 0.02 0.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -11.30 -7.49 -0.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -11.30 -7.49 -0.07
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -11.30 -7.49 -0.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -11.30 -7.49 -0.07
Equity Share Capital 34.47 34.47 34.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.33 -0.22 0.00
Diluted EPS -0.33 -0.22 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.33 -0.22 0.00
Diluted EPS -0.33 -0.22 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shekhawati Poly #Shekhawati Poly-Yarn #Textiles - Manmade
first published: May 26, 2022 12:00 pm
