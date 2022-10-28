Sharda Cropchem: Why are we cautious on the stock despite a steep correction?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Weak Sep 2022 quarter results Agrochemical volumes likely to be subdued in the current fiscal Margin pressure to sustain in the near term Valuations close to historical average, but more downside risks prevail Sharda Cropchem (SCC; CMP: Rs 399; Market cap: Rs 3,603 crore) posted a disappointing margin performance in the September 2022 quarter, weighed down mainly by an increase in sourcing costs after the depreciation of the Euro against the USD. Given the currency headwinds, margin pressures are likely to sustain in the...