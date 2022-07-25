 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Shanthi Gears Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 98.85 crore, up 47.6% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 10:37 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shanthi Gears are:

Net Sales at Rs 98.85 crore in June 2022 up 47.6% from Rs. 66.97 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.44 crore in June 2022 up 56.64% from Rs. 8.58 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.26 crore in June 2022 up 43.79% from Rs. 14.09 crore in June 2021.

Shanthi Gears EPS has increased to Rs. 1.75 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.12 in June 2021.

Shanthi Gears shares closed at 244.30 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given 62.38% returns over the last 6 months and 59.78% over the last 12 months.

Shanthi Gears
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 98.85 103.62 66.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 98.85 103.62 66.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 52.16 55.83 30.14
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.96 -0.53 0.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.22 14.07 13.24
Depreciation 2.57 2.54 2.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.31 15.35 11.57
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.55 16.36 9.40
Other Income 2.14 2.30 2.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.69 18.66 11.50
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.69 18.66 11.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.69 18.66 11.50
Tax 4.25 6.44 2.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.44 12.22 8.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.44 12.22 8.58
Equity Share Capital 7.67 7.67 7.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.75 1.59 1.12
Diluted EPS 1.75 1.59 1.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.75 1.59 1.12
Diluted EPS 1.75 1.59 1.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shanthi Gears
first published: Jul 25, 2022 10:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.