Setubandhan Inf Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.97 crore, down 28.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Setubandhan Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 19.97 crore in March 2022 down 28.3% from Rs. 27.85 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.23 crore in March 2022 down 2.17% from Rs. 3.16 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.24 crore in March 2022 down 54.29% from Rs. 2.10 crore in March 2021.
Setubandhan Inf shares closed at 2.80 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 86.67% returns over the last 6 months and 143.48% over the last 12 months.
|
|Setubandhan Infrastructure
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.97
|16.93
|27.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.97
|16.93
|27.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|22.99
|8.52
|27.69
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.12
|3.97
|-1.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.97
|0.40
|0.14
|Depreciation
|0.53
|0.17
|0.59
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.47
|0.10
|4.68
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.86
|3.77
|-4.25
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.03
|1.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.77
|3.80
|-2.69
|Interest
|0.20
|0.02
|0.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.97
|3.77
|-2.97
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.97
|3.77
|-2.97
|Tax
|-0.75
|1.18
|0.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.23
|2.59
|-3.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.23
|2.59
|-3.16
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.23
|2.59
|-3.16
|Equity Share Capital
|12.57
|12.57
|12.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.26
|0.21
|-0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.26
|0.21
|-0.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.26
|0.21
|-0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.26
|0.21
|-0.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited