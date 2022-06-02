 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Setubandhan Inf Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.97 crore, down 28.3% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:11 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Setubandhan Infrastructure are:

Net Sales at Rs 19.97 crore in March 2022 down 28.3% from Rs. 27.85 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.23 crore in March 2022 down 2.17% from Rs. 3.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.24 crore in March 2022 down 54.29% from Rs. 2.10 crore in March 2021.

Setubandhan Inf shares closed at 2.80 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 86.67% returns over the last 6 months and 143.48% over the last 12 months.

Setubandhan Infrastructure
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 19.97 16.93 27.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 19.97 16.93 27.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 22.99 8.52 27.69
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.12 3.97 -1.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.97 0.40 0.14
Depreciation 0.53 0.17 0.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.47 0.10 4.68
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.86 3.77 -4.25
Other Income 0.09 0.03 1.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.77 3.80 -2.69
Interest 0.20 0.02 0.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.97 3.77 -2.97
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.97 3.77 -2.97
Tax -0.75 1.18 0.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.23 2.59 -3.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.23 2.59 -3.16
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -3.23 2.59 -3.16
Equity Share Capital 12.57 12.57 12.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.26 0.21 -0.26
Diluted EPS -0.26 0.21 -0.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.26 0.21 -0.26
Diluted EPS -0.26 0.21 -0.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Setubandhan Inf #Setubandhan Infrastructure
first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:00 pm
