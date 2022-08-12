Setco Auto Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 99.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in June 2022 down 99.77% from Rs. 56.37 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2022 up 102.27% from Rs. 22.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2022 up 113.93% from Rs. 3.59 crore in June 2021.

Setco Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.65 in June 2021.

Setco Auto shares closed at 11.00 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -37.14% returns over the last 6 months and -43.73% over the last 12 months.