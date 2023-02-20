 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Setco Auto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 99.06% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Setco Automotive are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 99.06% from Rs. 10.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2022 down 417.19% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2022 down 305.05% from Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2021.

Setco Automotive
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.10 0.18 10.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.10 0.18 10.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 9.96
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.40 -- --
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.28 0.21 0.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.58 -0.03 0.34
Other Income -1.45 0.99 0.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.03 0.96 0.99
Interest -- -- 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.03 0.96 0.98
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.03 0.96 0.98
Tax -- -- 0.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.03 0.96 0.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.03 0.96 0.64
Equity Share Capital 26.75 26.75 26.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.15 0.07 0.05
Diluted EPS -0.15 0.07 0.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.15 0.07 0.05
Diluted EPS -0.15 0.07 0.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited