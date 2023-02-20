Setco Auto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 99.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 99.06% from Rs. 10.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2022 down 417.19% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2022 down 305.05% from Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2021.