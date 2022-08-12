 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Setco Auto Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.03 crore, up 123.74% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:30 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Setco Automotive are:

Net Sales at Rs 158.03 crore in June 2022 up 123.74% from Rs. 70.63 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.11 crore in June 2022 up 18.02% from Rs. 29.41 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.47 crore in June 2022 up 383.14% from Rs. 6.17 crore in June 2021.

Setco Auto shares closed at 11.02 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -37.03% returns over the last 6 months and -43.34% over the last 12 months.

Setco Automotive
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 158.03 156.18 70.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 158.03 156.18 70.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 98.37 92.49 39.09
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.65 0.19 -1.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.86 22.93 18.06
Depreciation 9.00 10.09 8.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 31.17 30.77 22.06
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.28 -0.29 -15.62
Other Income 2.19 -48.16 1.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.47 -48.45 -14.48
Interest 36.57 34.81 16.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -28.10 -83.26 -30.96
Exceptional Items -- 42.39 --
P/L Before Tax -28.10 -40.87 -30.96
Tax -- -14.20 -0.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -28.10 -26.67 -30.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -28.10 -26.67 -30.20
Minority Interest 3.99 3.23 0.79
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -24.11 -23.44 -29.41
Equity Share Capital 26.75 26.75 26.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.80 -1.75 -2.20
Diluted EPS -1.80 -1.75 -2.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.80 -1.75 -2.20
Diluted EPS -1.80 -1.75 -2.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Setco Auto #Setco Automotive
first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:22 am
