Setco Auto Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.03 crore, up 123.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 158.03 crore in June 2022 up 123.74% from Rs. 70.63 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.11 crore in June 2022 up 18.02% from Rs. 29.41 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.47 crore in June 2022 up 383.14% from Rs. 6.17 crore in June 2021.

Setco Auto shares closed at 11.02 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -37.03% returns over the last 6 months and -43.34% over the last 12 months.