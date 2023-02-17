 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Setco Auto Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 111.45 crore, down 6.78% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:47 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Setco Automotive are:

Net Sales at Rs 111.45 crore in December 2022 down 6.78% from Rs. 119.55 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 33.64 crore in December 2022 up 4.24% from Rs. 35.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2022 down 55.24% from Rs. 4.58 crore in December 2021.

Setco Automotive
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 111.45 115.74 119.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 111.45 115.74 119.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 53.01 66.48 69.33
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 8.10 -1.60 -1.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.98 21.86 19.72
Depreciation 9.10 9.03 9.86
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 26.22 27.65 28.23
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.96 -7.68 -6.41
Other Income -1.09 1.73 1.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.05 -5.95 -5.28
Interest 39.68 38.01 34.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -46.73 -43.96 -39.32
Exceptional Items -1.70 -- --
P/L Before Tax -48.43 -43.96 -39.32
Tax -- -0.09 0.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -48.43 -43.87 -39.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -48.43 -43.87 -39.57
Minority Interest 14.79 6.82 4.44
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -33.64 -37.05 -35.13
Equity Share Capital 26.75 26.75 26.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.51 -2.77 -2.63
Diluted EPS -2.51 -2.77 -2.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.51 -2.77 -2.63
Diluted EPS -2.51 -2.77 -2.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited