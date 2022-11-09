 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Selan Explore Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.63 crore, up 78.89% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 12:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Selan Exploration Technology are:

Net Sales at Rs 32.63 crore in September 2022 up 78.89% from Rs. 18.24 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.81 crore in September 2022 up 311.68% from Rs. 2.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.36 crore in September 2022 up 228.72% from Rs. 3.76 crore in September 2021.

Selan Explore EPS has increased to Rs. 5.80 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.41 in September 2021.

Selan Explore shares closed at 318.35 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 61.80% returns over the last 6 months and 121.15% over the last 12 months.

Selan Exploration Technology
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 32.63 30.12 18.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 32.63 30.12 18.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.30 -0.47 0.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.31 1.10 1.06
Depreciation 0.65 0.53 0.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 20.69 18.80 15.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.68 10.16 1.41
Other Income 2.03 2.11 1.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.71 12.27 3.19
Interest 0.12 0.01 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.59 12.26 3.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.59 12.26 3.16
Tax 2.78 3.18 1.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.81 9.08 2.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.81 9.08 2.14
Equity Share Capital 15.20 15.20 15.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.80 5.97 1.41
Diluted EPS 5.80 5.97 1.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.80 5.97 1.41
Diluted EPS 5.80 5.97 1.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:08 pm
