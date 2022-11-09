Selan Explore Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.63 crore, up 78.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.63 crore in September 2022 up 78.89% from Rs. 18.24 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.81 crore in September 2022 up 311.68% from Rs. 2.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.36 crore in September 2022 up 228.72% from Rs. 3.76 crore in September 2021.

Selan Explore EPS has increased to Rs. 5.80 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.41 in September 2021.

Selan Explore shares closed at 318.35 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 61.80% returns over the last 6 months and 121.15% over the last 12 months.