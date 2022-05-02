Selan Explore Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.32 crore, up 55.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.32 crore in March 2022 up 55.26% from Rs. 15.02 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.06 crore in March 2022 up 178.18% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.06 crore in March 2022 up 370.8% from Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2021.

Selan Explore EPS has increased to Rs. 1.99 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.72 in March 2021.

Selan Explore shares closed at 210.00 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 45.23% returns over the last 6 months and 69.42% over the last 12 months.