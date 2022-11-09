 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Seamec Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 75.40 crore, up 11.94% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 04:25 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Seamec are:

Net Sales at Rs 75.40 crore in September 2022 up 11.94% from Rs. 67.36 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.07 crore in September 2022 down 27.65% from Rs. 22.21 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.45 crore in September 2022 up 14.02% from Rs. 40.74 crore in September 2021.

Seamec EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.32 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.73 in September 2021.

Seamec shares closed at 1,096.50 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.66% returns over the last 6 months and -7.28% over the last 12 months.

Seamec
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 75.40 111.20 67.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 75.40 111.20 67.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.47 16.85 12.63
Depreciation 27.28 20.03 16.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 25.66 60.33 28.35
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.99 13.99 9.89
Other Income 12.18 4.52 14.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.17 18.51 24.25
Interest 1.11 0.98 0.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.06 17.53 23.55
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 18.06 17.53 23.55
Tax 1.99 -1.87 1.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.07 19.40 22.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.07 19.40 22.21
Equity Share Capital 25.43 25.43 25.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.32 7.63 8.73
Diluted EPS 6.32 7.63 8.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.32 7.63 8.73
Diluted EPS 6.32 7.63 8.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 04:20 pm
