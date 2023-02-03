 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SBI Q3 result: Net profit surges 68% to Rs 1,4205 crore, beats estimates

Aparna Iyer
Feb 03, 2023 / 04:53 PM IST

SBI Q3 result: The lender’s interest income rose to Rs 86,616 crore from Rs 69,678 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

State Bank of India on February 3 reported a 68 percent surge in net profit for the December quarter, beating Street expectations by a big margin. The net profit was boosted by a reduction in provisions and strong core income growth.

India’s largest lender reported a net profit of Rs 14,205 crore for the December quarter, up from Rs 8,431.9 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. A poll of eight brokerages had estimated the net profit at Rs 13,360 crore for the quarter.

SBI’s net interest income, the core income it earns from its lending operations, rose 24 percent year-on-year to Rs 38,069 crore for the December quarter. Analysts polled by Moneycontrol had estimated the NII to be Rs 36,948 crore. The NII growth was lifted by a strong loan book expansion of

The lender’s net interest income rose to Rs 86,616 crore from Rs 69,678 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.