SBEC Sugars Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 120.54 crore, down 18.11% Y-o-Y

Nov 17, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SBEC Sugars are:

Net Sales at Rs 120.54 crore in September 2022 down 18.11% from Rs. 147.20 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.87 crore in September 2022 down 746.54% from Rs. 2.11 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.55 crore in September 2022 down 223.37% from Rs. 6.12 crore in September 2021.

SBEC Sugars shares closed at 23.90 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.53% returns over the last 6 months and 12.21% over the last 12 months.

SBEC Sugars
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 120.54 165.51 147.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 120.54 165.51 147.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.19 115.29 0.20
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 122.69 22.24 126.09
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.65 4.46 3.61
Depreciation 5.15 5.21 5.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.62 12.54 11.18
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -22.75 5.79 0.83
Other Income 10.05 3.47 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -12.70 9.25 0.84
Interest 4.52 4.49 4.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -17.22 4.77 -3.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -17.22 4.77 -3.64
Tax 2.33 -- 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -19.55 4.77 -3.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -19.55 4.77 -3.64
Minority Interest 1.68 0.38 1.53
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -17.87 5.15 -2.11
Equity Share Capital 47.65 47.65 47.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.10 1.00 -0.76
Diluted EPS -3.10 1.00 -0.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.10 1.00 -0.76
Diluted EPS -3.10 1.00 -0.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

