SBEC Sugars Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 120.54 crore, down 18.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SBEC Sugars are:
Net Sales at Rs 120.54 crore in September 2022 down 18.11% from Rs. 147.20 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.87 crore in September 2022 down 746.54% from Rs. 2.11 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.55 crore in September 2022 down 223.37% from Rs. 6.12 crore in September 2021.
SBEC Sugars shares closed at 23.90 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.53% returns over the last 6 months and 12.21% over the last 12 months.
|SBEC Sugars
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|120.54
|165.51
|147.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|120.54
|165.51
|147.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.19
|115.29
|0.20
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|122.69
|22.24
|126.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.65
|4.46
|3.61
|Depreciation
|5.15
|5.21
|5.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.62
|12.54
|11.18
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-22.75
|5.79
|0.83
|Other Income
|10.05
|3.47
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.70
|9.25
|0.84
|Interest
|4.52
|4.49
|4.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-17.22
|4.77
|-3.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-17.22
|4.77
|-3.64
|Tax
|2.33
|--
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-19.55
|4.77
|-3.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-19.55
|4.77
|-3.64
|Minority Interest
|1.68
|0.38
|1.53
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-17.87
|5.15
|-2.11
|Equity Share Capital
|47.65
|47.65
|47.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.10
|1.00
|-0.76
|Diluted EPS
|-3.10
|1.00
|-0.76
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.10
|1.00
|-0.76
|Diluted EPS
|-3.10
|1.00
|-0.76
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited