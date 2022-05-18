 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Satvahana Ispat Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.14 crore, down 24.59% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sathavahana Ispat are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.14 crore in March 2022 down 24.59% from Rs. 4.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 116.51 crore in March 2022 up 188.78% from Rs. 131.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.04 crore in March 2022 up 3571.68% from Rs. 3.46 crore in March 2021.

Satvahana Ispat EPS has increased to Rs. 22.89 in March 2022 from Rs. 25.78 in March 2021.

Satvahana Ispat shares closed at 3.25 on May 16, 2022 (NSE)

Sathavahana Ispat
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.14 7.40 4.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.14 7.40 4.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.92 1.17 0.61
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.90 -- -0.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.12 1.27 4.68
Depreciation 9.88 10.14 10.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.25 2.71 5.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -24.92 -7.90 -16.74
Other Income 142.08 0.64 10.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 117.16 -7.26 -6.64
Interest 0.66 79.44 124.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 116.51 -86.70 -131.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 116.51 -86.70 -131.23
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 116.51 -86.70 -131.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 116.51 -86.70 -131.23
Equity Share Capital 50.90 50.90 50.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.89 -17.03 -25.78
Diluted EPS 22.89 -17.03 -25.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.89 -17.03 -25.78
Diluted EPS 22.89 -17.03 -25.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 18, 2022 08:44 am
