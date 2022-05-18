Satvahana Ispat Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.14 crore, down 24.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.14 crore in March 2022 down 24.59% from Rs. 4.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 116.51 crore in March 2022 up 188.78% from Rs. 131.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.04 crore in March 2022 up 3571.68% from Rs. 3.46 crore in March 2021.

Satvahana Ispat EPS has increased to Rs. 22.89 in March 2022 from Rs. 25.78 in March 2021.

Satvahana Ispat shares closed at 3.25 on May 16, 2022 (NSE)