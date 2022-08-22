 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Satvahana Ispat Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore, down 95.26% Y-o-Y

Aug 22, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sathavahana Ispat are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore in June 2022 down 95.26% from Rs. 10.85 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.64 crore in June 2022 up 82.78% from Rs. 67.62 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.66 crore in June 2022 down 128.52% from Rs. 5.82 crore in June 2021.

Satvahana Ispat shares closed at 2.50 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.51% returns over the last 12 months.

Sathavahana Ispat
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.51 3.14 10.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.51 3.14 10.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 0.92 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 0.90 0.39
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.21 0.12 2.30
Depreciation 9.98 9.88 10.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.99 16.25 2.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -11.66 -24.92 -4.48
Other Income 0.01 142.08 0.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -11.64 117.16 -4.39
Interest 0.00 0.66 63.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -11.64 116.51 -67.62
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -11.64 116.51 -67.62
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -11.64 116.51 -67.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -11.64 116.51 -67.62
Equity Share Capital 50.90 50.90 50.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.29 22.89 -13.28
Diluted EPS -2.29 22.89 -13.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.29 22.89 -13.28
Diluted EPS -2.29 22.89 -13.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sathavahana Ispat #Satvahana Ispat #Steel - Pig Iron
first published: Aug 22, 2022 09:55 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.