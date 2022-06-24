SastaSundar Ventures: Interesting value proposition after the correction

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Since the beginning of 2022, tech and growth stocks have performed dismally due to the prevailing fears about inflation and that the global economy could be headed towards a recession. E-pharmacy retailer SastaSundar Ventures (SSVL) is not an exception. The stock has plunged over 50 percent from its all-time high in November 2021, even though the business remains largely unaffected by the current situation. The long-term growth outlook is very promising, thanks to a solid cash position and strategic...