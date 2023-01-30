Sarla Performan Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 81.44 crore, down 28.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.44 crore in December 2022 down 28.62% from Rs. 114.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.13 crore in December 2022 down 82.37% from Rs. 12.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.22 crore in December 2022 down 51% from Rs. 24.94 crore in December 2021.