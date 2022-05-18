 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sapphire Foods Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 496.83 crore, up 45.86% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sapphire Foods India are:

Net Sales at Rs 496.83 crore in March 2022 up 45.86% from Rs. 340.62 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.51 crore in March 2022 up 291.57% from Rs. 13.84 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.57 crore in March 2022 up 69.9% from Rs. 64.49 crore in March 2021.

Sapphire Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 4.17 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.63 in March 2021.

Sapphire Foods shares closed at 1,109.90 on May 17, 2022 (NSE)

Sapphire Foods India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 496.83 507.54
Other Operating Income -- --
Total Income From Operations 496.83 507.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 155.47 156.51
Purchase of Traded Goods -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- --
Power & Fuel -- --
Employees Cost 67.83 68.37
Depreciation 57.65 51.34
Excise Duty -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- --
R & D Expenses -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- --
Other Expenses 173.74 168.13
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.14 63.19
Other Income 9.78 7.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 51.92 71.03
Interest 23.33 18.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.59 52.55
Exceptional Items -- --
P/L Before Tax 28.59 52.55
Tax 2.09 1.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.50 51.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.50 51.00
Minority Interest 0.02 0.04
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 26.51 51.04
Equity Share Capital 63.54 63.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.17 8.03
Diluted EPS 4.13 7.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.17 8.03
Diluted EPS 4.13 7.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- --
Share Holding (%) -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #hotel #Resort &amp; Restaurants #Results #Sapphire Foods #Sapphire Foods India
first published: May 18, 2022 09:00 am
