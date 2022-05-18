Sapphire Foods Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 496.83 crore, up 45.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 496.83 crore in March 2022 up 45.86% from Rs. 340.62 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.51 crore in March 2022 up 291.57% from Rs. 13.84 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.57 crore in March 2022 up 69.9% from Rs. 64.49 crore in March 2021.

Sapphire Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 4.17 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.63 in March 2021.

Sapphire Foods shares closed at 1,109.90 on May 17, 2022 (NSE)