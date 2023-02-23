Sanofi India reports robust Q4 performance with 45% YoY profit growth to Rs 131cr and declares Rs 377 per share dividend

Healthcare firm Sanofi India on February 23 announced a substantial year-on-year profit growth of 45% to Rs 130.9 crore for the quarter ending December 2022, primarily driven by a strong operating performance.

However, revenue from operations for the quarter fell by 2.3 percent YoY to Rs 672 crore. The company follows the calendar year as its financial year.

The operating performance for the quarter was strong given the lower input cost. EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) in Q4CY22 grew by 31.2 percent to Rs 167 crore and the margin expanded by 635 bps to 24.84 percent compared to the corresponding period last fiscal.

Sanofi India's annual performance for the financial year ended December 2022 was weak, with a 34.3% decline in profit to Rs 620.6 crore and a 6.3% decrease in revenue to Rs 2,770 crore compared to the previous year. However, the company's quarterly performance for the last quarter of 2022 showed a strong operating performance, with a 45% YoY growth in profit to Rs 130.9 crore.

