Sangam India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 687.70 crore, down 7.86% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 10:29 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sangam (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 687.70 crore in March 2023 down 7.86% from Rs. 746.35 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.27 crore in March 2023 down 37.87% from Rs. 53.55 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.18 crore in March 2023 down 28.8% from Rs. 106.99 crore in March 2022.

Sangam (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 687.70 605.00 746.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 687.70 605.00 746.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 393.37 370.90 416.59
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.92 1.00 10.49
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.49 -30.85 -3.88
Power & Fuel -- 71.19 68.81
Employees Cost 56.61 59.75 53.21
Depreciation 12.82 24.80 14.98
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 154.87 73.75 93.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.62 34.46 92.79
Other Income 5.74 3.99 -0.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 63.36 38.45 92.01
Interest 9.55 13.33 11.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 53.81 25.12 80.78
Exceptional Items -17.73 -4.81 -12.29
P/L Before Tax 36.08 20.31 68.49
Tax 2.81 1.86 14.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 33.27 18.45 53.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 33.27 18.45 53.55
Equity Share Capital 45.05 45.05 43.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.50 5.28 15.16
Diluted EPS 6.95 5.18 15.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.50 4.19 15.08
Diluted EPS 6.95 4.11 12.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited