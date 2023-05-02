Sangam India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 687.70 crore, down 7.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 687.70 crore in March 2023 down 7.86% from Rs. 746.35 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.27 crore in March 2023 down 37.87% from Rs. 53.55 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.18 crore in March 2023 down 28.8% from Rs. 106.99 crore in March 2022.