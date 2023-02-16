 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sangam India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 605.00 crore, down 6.37% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sangam (India) are:Net Sales at Rs 605.00 crore in December 2022 down 6.37% from Rs. 646.13 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.45 crore in December 2022 down 57.73% from Rs. 43.65 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.25 crore in December 2022 down 20.71% from Rs. 79.77 crore in December 2021.
Sangam India EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.28 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.05 in December 2021. Sangam India shares closed at 199.65 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.22% returns over the last 6 months and -41.84% over the last 12 months.
Sangam (India)
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations605.00709.32646.13
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations605.00709.32646.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials370.90388.80362.64
Purchase of Traded Goods1.0020.623.56
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-30.85-17.87-8.97
Power & Fuel71.1980.9067.77
Employees Cost59.7559.5152.51
Depreciation24.8022.0517.98
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses73.7598.7091.48
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.4656.6159.16
Other Income3.993.092.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.4559.7061.79
Interest13.3316.4413.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.1243.2648.79
Exceptional Items-4.81-3.21--
P/L Before Tax20.3140.0548.79
Tax1.869.745.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.4530.3143.65
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.4530.3143.65
Equity Share Capital45.0545.0543.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.287.6910.05
Diluted EPS5.186.8110.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.197.6910.05
Diluted EPS4.116.8110.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 16, 2023 10:33 am