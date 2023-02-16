Sangam India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 605.00 crore, down 6.37% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sangam (India) are:Net Sales at Rs 605.00 crore in December 2022 down 6.37% from Rs. 646.13 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.45 crore in December 2022 down 57.73% from Rs. 43.65 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.25 crore in December 2022 down 20.71% from Rs. 79.77 crore in December 2021.
Sangam India EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.28 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.05 in December 2021.
|Sangam India shares closed at 199.65 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.22% returns over the last 6 months and -41.84% over the last 12 months.
|Sangam (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|605.00
|709.32
|646.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|605.00
|709.32
|646.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|370.90
|388.80
|362.64
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.00
|20.62
|3.56
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-30.85
|-17.87
|-8.97
|Power & Fuel
|71.19
|80.90
|67.77
|Employees Cost
|59.75
|59.51
|52.51
|Depreciation
|24.80
|22.05
|17.98
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|73.75
|98.70
|91.48
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|34.46
|56.61
|59.16
|Other Income
|3.99
|3.09
|2.63
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|38.45
|59.70
|61.79
|Interest
|13.33
|16.44
|13.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|25.12
|43.26
|48.79
|Exceptional Items
|-4.81
|-3.21
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|20.31
|40.05
|48.79
|Tax
|1.86
|9.74
|5.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|18.45
|30.31
|43.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|18.45
|30.31
|43.65
|Equity Share Capital
|45.05
|45.05
|43.42
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.28
|7.69
|10.05
|Diluted EPS
|5.18
|6.81
|10.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.19
|7.69
|10.05
|Diluted EPS
|4.11
|6.81
|10.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited