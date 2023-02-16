Sangam India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 605.00 crore, down 6.37% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 605.00 709.32 646.13 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 605.00 709.32 646.13 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 370.90 388.80 362.64 Purchase of Traded Goods 1.00 20.62 3.56 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -30.85 -17.87 -8.97 Power & Fuel 71.19 80.90 67.77 Employees Cost 59.75 59.51 52.51 Depreciation 24.80 22.05 17.98 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 73.75 98.70 91.48 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.46 56.61 59.16 Other Income 3.99 3.09 2.63 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.45 59.70 61.79 Interest 13.33 16.44 13.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.12 43.26 48.79 Exceptional Items -4.81 -3.21 -- P/L Before Tax 20.31 40.05 48.79 Tax 1.86 9.74 5.14 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.45 30.31 43.65 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.45 30.31 43.65 Equity Share Capital 45.05 45.05 43.42 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.28 7.69 10.05 Diluted EPS 5.18 6.81 10.05 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.19 7.69 10.05 Diluted EPS 4.11 6.81 10.05 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited