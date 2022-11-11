Sandhar Technol Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 746.28 crore, up 20.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 746.28 crore in September 2022 up 20.69% from Rs. 618.34 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.28 crore in September 2022 down 23.12% from Rs. 21.17 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.66 crore in September 2022 up 1.03% from Rs. 62.02 crore in September 2021.

Sandhar Technol EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.72 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.53 in September 2021.

Sandhar Technol shares closed at 232.65 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.00% returns over the last 6 months and -17.19% over the last 12 months.