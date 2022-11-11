 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sandhar Technol Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 746.28 crore, up 20.69% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sandhar Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 746.28 crore in September 2022 up 20.69% from Rs. 618.34 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.28 crore in September 2022 down 23.12% from Rs. 21.17 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.66 crore in September 2022 up 1.03% from Rs. 62.02 crore in September 2021.

Sandhar Technol EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.72 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.53 in September 2021.

Sandhar Technol shares closed at 232.65 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.00% returns over the last 6 months and -17.19% over the last 12 months.

Sandhar Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 746.28 675.10 618.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 746.28 675.10 618.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 485.80 440.92 388.32
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.42 -15.29 -15.65
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 97.07 90.60 83.18
Depreciation 29.07 28.83 24.69
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 110.70 104.31 102.49
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.06 25.73 35.31
Other Income 4.52 2.99 2.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.59 28.72 37.33
Interest 8.27 7.12 3.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.32 21.60 33.74
Exceptional Items -1.10 -- -4.10
P/L Before Tax 24.21 21.60 29.64
Tax 6.35 6.05 8.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.87 15.55 21.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.87 15.55 21.21
Minority Interest -0.09 -0.02 -0.04
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.50 -2.84 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 16.28 12.69 21.17
Equity Share Capital 60.19 60.19 60.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.72 2.11 3.53
Diluted EPS 2.72 2.11 3.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.72 2.11 3.53
Diluted EPS 2.72 2.11 3.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:50 am
