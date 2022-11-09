 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Samkrg Pistons Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 67.90 crore, down 5.23% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 06:51 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Samkrg Pistons and Rings are:

Net Sales at Rs 67.90 crore in September 2022 down 5.23% from Rs. 71.64 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.42 crore in September 2022 down 21.99% from Rs. 6.95 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.14 crore in September 2022 down 17.43% from Rs. 12.28 crore in September 2021.

Samkrg Pistons EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.52 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.07 in September 2021.

Samkrg Pistons shares closed at 148.85 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.33% returns over the last 6 months and -11.29% over the last 12 months.

Samkrg Pistons and Rings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 67.90 58.60 71.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 67.90 58.60 71.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 32.90 29.76 31.49
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.48 2.32 0.36
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.49 8.84 13.52
Depreciation 3.00 2.75 3.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.23 10.57 14.72
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.79 4.36 8.56
Other Income 0.35 0.18 0.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.14 4.55 9.28
Interest 0.72 0.52 0.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.42 4.03 8.95
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.42 4.03 8.95
Tax 1.00 1.00 2.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.42 3.03 6.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.42 3.03 6.95
Equity Share Capital 9.82 9.82 9.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.52 3.08 7.07
Diluted EPS 5.52 3.08 7.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.52 3.08 7.07
Diluted EPS 5.52 3.08 7.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Samkrg Pistons #Samkrg Pistons and Rings
first published: Nov 9, 2022 06:40 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.