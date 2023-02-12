Sambandam Spin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.52 crore, down 43.95% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sambandam Spinning Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 56.52 crore in December 2022 down 43.95% from Rs. 100.84 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.29 crore in December 2022 down 204.03% from Rs. 7.01 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.76 crore in December 2022 down 123.88% from Rs. 11.56 crore in December 2021.
|
|Sambandam Spinning Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|56.52
|74.54
|100.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|56.52
|74.54
|100.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|29.45
|43.61
|68.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|16.70
|16.86
|-5.91
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.98
|8.25
|10.10
|Depreciation
|3.84
|3.80
|3.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.18
|6.23
|16.46
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.64
|-4.21
|8.09
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.56
|0.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.60
|-3.65
|8.29
|Interest
|3.18
|2.86
|2.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.78
|-6.51
|6.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.78
|-6.51
|6.06
|Tax
|-2.49
|-1.32
|-0.94
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.29
|-5.18
|7.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.29
|-5.18
|7.01
|Equity Share Capital
|4.28
|4.28
|4.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-17.10
|-12.61
|16.43
|Diluted EPS
|-17.10
|-12.61
|16.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-17.10
|-12.61
|16.43
|Diluted EPS
|-17.10
|-12.61
|16.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited