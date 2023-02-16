Sakthi Sugars Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 186.21 crore, up 26.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 186.21 crore in December 2022 up 26.21% from Rs. 147.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.47 crore in December 2022 up 129.76% from Rs. 65.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.65 crore in December 2022 down 4.71% from Rs. 4.88 crore in December 2021.