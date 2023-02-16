 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sakthi Sugars Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 186.21 crore, up 26.21% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 02:16 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sakthi Sugars are:

Net Sales at Rs 186.21 crore in December 2022 up 26.21% from Rs. 147.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.47 crore in December 2022 up 129.76% from Rs. 65.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.65 crore in December 2022 down 4.71% from Rs. 4.88 crore in December 2021.

Sakthi Sugars
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 186.21 241.99 147.54
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 186.21 241.99 147.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 108.16 143.32 106.58
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.26 0.09 0.14
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.74 14.07 -8.42
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.06 9.59 15.10
Depreciation 9.27 9.26 9.73
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 58.36 59.86 32.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.65 5.80 -7.84
Other Income 2.03 1.63 2.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.62 7.43 -4.85
Interest 27.77 27.94 60.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -32.38 -20.51 -65.32
Exceptional Items -- 30.78 --
P/L Before Tax -32.38 10.27 -65.32
Tax -0.12 -0.30 0.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -32.26 10.58 -65.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 51.73 -5.64 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.47 4.93 -65.42
Equity Share Capital 118.85 118.85 118.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.64 0.42 -5.50
Diluted EPS 1.64 0.42 -5.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.64 0.42 -5.50
Diluted EPS 1.64 0.42 -5.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited