Saksoft Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 163.84 crore, up 42.82% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 11:05 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Saksoft are:

Net Sales at Rs 163.84 crore in September 2022 up 42.82% from Rs. 114.72 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.32 crore in September 2022 up 47.57% from Rs. 13.09 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.86 crore in September 2022 up 49.92% from Rs. 19.25 crore in September 2021.

Saksoft EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.93 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.13 in September 2021.

Saksoft shares closed at 102.65 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 40.52% returns over the last 6 months and 8.06% over the last 12 months.

Saksoft
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 163.84 148.02 114.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 163.84 148.02 114.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 73.20 67.29 50.82
Depreciation 2.45 2.18 1.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 64.91 58.25 44.64
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.28 20.30 17.72
Other Income 3.13 3.18 -0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.41 23.47 17.70
Interest 0.56 0.49 0.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.85 22.98 17.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 25.85 22.98 17.10
Tax 6.53 5.18 4.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.32 17.80 13.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.32 17.80 13.09
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 19.32 17.80 13.09
Equity Share Capital 10.56 10.01 9.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.93 17.79 13.13
Diluted EPS 1.78 16.38 11.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.93 17.79 13.13
Diluted EPS 1.78 16.38 11.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:50 am
