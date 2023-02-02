 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Saksoft Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 171.68 crore, up 37.93% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 11:46 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Saksoft are:

Net Sales at Rs 171.68 crore in December 2022 up 37.93% from Rs. 124.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.86 crore in December 2022 up 33.04% from Rs. 14.93 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.89 crore in December 2022 up 32.43% from Rs. 22.57 crore in December 2021.

Saksoft
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 171.68 163.84 124.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 171.68 163.84 124.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 77.46 73.20 54.22
Depreciation 2.61 2.45 1.76
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 66.79 64.91 48.19
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.83 23.28 20.31
Other Income 2.45 3.13 0.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.28 26.41 20.81
Interest 0.54 0.56 0.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.74 25.85 20.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 26.74 25.85 20.15
Tax 6.88 6.53 5.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.86 19.32 14.93
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.86 19.32 14.93
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 19.86 19.32 14.93
Equity Share Capital 10.04 10.56 10.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.98 1.93 14.93
Diluted EPS 1.82 1.78 13.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.98 1.93 14.93
Diluted EPS 1.82 1.78 13.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited