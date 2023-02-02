Saksoft Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 171.68 crore, up 37.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 171.68 crore in December 2022 up 37.93% from Rs. 124.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.86 crore in December 2022 up 33.04% from Rs. 14.93 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.89 crore in December 2022 up 32.43% from Rs. 22.57 crore in December 2021.