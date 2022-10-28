 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Saint-Gobain Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.56 crore, up 26.26% Y-o-Y

Oct 28, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saint-Gobain Sekurit are:

Net Sales at Rs 47.56 crore in September 2022 up 26.26% from Rs. 37.66 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.45 crore in September 2022 down 76.43% from Rs. 27.36 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.79 crore in September 2022 up 30.19% from Rs. 7.52 crore in September 2021.

Saint-Gobain EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.71 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.13 in September 2021.

Saint-Gobain shares closed at 92.90 on October 27, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.51% returns over the last 6 months and 49.84% over the last 12 months.

Saint-Gobain Sekurit
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 46.94 44.13 37.66
Other Operating Income 0.62 0.52 --
Total Income From Operations 47.56 44.64 37.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 20.97 21.14 17.14
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.26 0.43 0.32
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.47 -0.93 -0.32
Power & Fuel 4.17 3.86 --
Employees Cost 3.02 3.10 2.98
Depreciation 1.04 1.00 1.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.67 8.24 10.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.96 7.82 6.04
Other Income 1.78 1.42 0.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.75 9.24 6.39
Interest 0.08 0.07 0.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.66 9.17 6.33
Exceptional Items -- -- 27.90
P/L Before Tax 8.66 9.17 34.23
Tax 2.21 2.29 6.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.45 6.88 27.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.45 6.88 27.36
Equity Share Capital 91.11 91.11 91.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.71 0.75 3.13
Diluted EPS 0.71 0.75 3.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.71 0.75 3.13
Diluted EPS 0.71 0.75 3.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

