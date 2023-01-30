Saint-Gobain Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.74 crore, up 12.76% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saint-Gobain Sekurit are:Net Sales at Rs 46.74 crore in December 2022 up 12.76% from Rs. 41.45 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.39 crore in December 2022 down 20.72% from Rs. 9.33 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.11 crore in December 2022 down 17.21% from Rs. 13.42 crore in December 2021.
Saint-Gobain EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.81 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.02 in December 2021.
Saint-Gobain EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.81 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.02 in December 2021.
|Saint-Gobain Sekurit
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|46.34
|46.94
|41.45
|Other Operating Income
|0.40
|0.62
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|46.74
|47.56
|41.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|20.51
|20.97
|18.91
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.09
|0.26
|0.18
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.35
|2.47
|-2.13
|Power & Fuel
|3.94
|4.17
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.78
|3.02
|2.97
|Depreciation
|0.93
|1.04
|1.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.03
|8.67
|9.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.11
|6.96
|10.88
|Other Income
|2.07
|1.78
|1.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.18
|8.75
|12.24
|Interest
|0.13
|0.08
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|10.05
|8.66
|12.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|10.05
|8.66
|12.17
|Tax
|2.66
|2.21
|2.84
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|7.39
|6.45
|9.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|7.39
|6.45
|9.33
|Equity Share Capital
|91.11
|91.11
|91.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.81
|0.71
|1.02
|Diluted EPS
|0.81
|0.71
|1.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.81
|0.71
|1.02
|Diluted EPS
|0.81
|0.71
|1.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
