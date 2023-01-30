 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Saint-Gobain Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.74 crore, up 12.76% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 11:13 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saint-Gobain Sekurit are:Net Sales at Rs 46.74 crore in December 2022 up 12.76% from Rs. 41.45 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.39 crore in December 2022 down 20.72% from Rs. 9.33 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.11 crore in December 2022 down 17.21% from Rs. 13.42 crore in December 2021.
Saint-Gobain EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.81 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.02 in December 2021. Saint-Gobain shares closed at 95.75 on January 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.38% returns over the last 6 months and 5.57% over the last 12 months.
Saint-Gobain Sekurit
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations46.3446.9441.45
Other Operating Income0.400.62--
Total Income From Operations46.7447.5641.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials20.5120.9718.91
Purchase of Traded Goods0.090.260.18
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.352.47-2.13
Power & Fuel3.944.17--
Employees Cost2.783.022.97
Depreciation0.931.041.18
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses9.038.679.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.116.9610.88
Other Income2.071.781.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.188.7512.24
Interest0.130.080.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.058.6612.17
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax10.058.6612.17
Tax2.662.212.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.396.459.33
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.396.459.33
Equity Share Capital91.1191.1191.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.810.711.02
Diluted EPS0.810.711.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.810.711.02
Diluted EPS0.810.711.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
